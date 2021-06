New Delhi: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra recently took to Instagram to share a heartwarming memory with her late father Ashok Chopra, on his death anniversary (June 10). She shared a picture from her book ‘Unfinished’ of an excerpt she had penned down on her father. It read, “From my earliest years, my dad and I had an understanding: Whenever he was performing at the army club he would look me in the eye during the first song. The New Year’s Eve I was five he forgot, so I started to leave in a huff. Dad jumped off the stage and pulled me up onto it with him, coaxing me into a duet—a nursery rhyme—and winning my forgiveness.”