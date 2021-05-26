Severe Thunderstorms Possible Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A taste of summer on tap for much of the state today as warmer and more humid air moves in ahead of an approaching cold front. We’ll see partly sunny skies for much of the day with temperatures climbing into the 80s to near 90° inland. Coastal areas will be cooler with a wind off the water as highs are expected to only reach the upper 60s to low 70s. Dewpoints will climb to the low to mid-60s for most locales today too making for a sticky day. As the cold front approaches, we’ll see showers and thunderstorms developing later this afternoon and evening. Some of the thunderstorms could be severe with damaging wind and small hail. The cold front will cross the state tonight keeping the chance of showers and thunderstorms going into the night tonight. As the front moves through, the wind will shift to the west/northwest and usher cooler and less humid air into the region late. Temperatures will drop to the 50s to low 60s for nighttime lows.