Bangor, ME

Severe Thunderstorms Possible Today

By Todd Simcox
wabi.tv
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A taste of summer on tap for much of the state today as warmer and more humid air moves in ahead of an approaching cold front. We’ll see partly sunny skies for much of the day with temperatures climbing into the 80s to near 90° inland. Coastal areas will be cooler with a wind off the water as highs are expected to only reach the upper 60s to low 70s. Dewpoints will climb to the low to mid-60s for most locales today too making for a sticky day. As the cold front approaches, we’ll see showers and thunderstorms developing later this afternoon and evening. Some of the thunderstorms could be severe with damaging wind and small hail. The cold front will cross the state tonight keeping the chance of showers and thunderstorms going into the night tonight. As the front moves through, the wind will shift to the west/northwest and usher cooler and less humid air into the region late. Temperatures will drop to the 50s to low 60s for nighttime lows.

www.wabi.tv
Maine StateBangor Daily News

Maine will see a streak of 70-degree days throughout the week

Temperatures in Maine are expected to peak at over 70 degrees fahrenheit over the next week, following the unseasonably warm start to the year. The National Weather Service station in Caribou predicts that central Maine could see temperatures up to 75 degrees on Wednesday, and 78 degrees on Thursday. Following...
Penobscot County, MEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Penobscot by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Penobscot A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL PENOBSCOT COUNTY At 516 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over southwestern Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, or 9 miles east of Mount Katahdin, moving southeast at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Millinocket, Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, Stacyville, Grindstone, Katahdin Lake and Benedicta. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 near mile marker 258, and between mile markers 260 and 263. State Highway 11 between Grindstone and Stacyville.
Maine StatePosted by
B98.5

Maine Will Get A Sneak Peak At Summer On Wednesday & Thursday

There is no denying that the Winter of 2020 / 2021 was really mild. Yes, there were a lot of people who were overjoyed at the fact they did not have a lot of snow to shovel and did not have to deal with the frigid temperatures that we normally have to deal with in a regular winter. Of course, the snowmobilers and skiers were less than happy about the lack of snow.
Hancock County, MEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hancock, Penobscot by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hancock; Penobscot The National Weather Service in Caribou Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Hancock County in southeastern Maine South central Penobscot County in east central Maine * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 441 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Penobscot Township, or 9 miles east of Bucksport, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Ellsworth, Bucksport, Blue Hill, Brewer, Hampden, Dedham, Verona Island, Penobscot Township, Orrington, Holden, Orland, Eddington, Surry, Penobscot, Clifton, Otis and Verona. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Hancock County, MEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Penobscot by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:27:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hancock; Penobscot THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL HANCOCK AND SOUTH CENTRAL PENOBSCOT COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
Hancock County, MEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Hancock, Interior Hancock, Southern Penobscot by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Interior Hancock; Southern Penobscot A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT WEST CENTRAL HANCOCK AND SOUTH CENTRAL PENOBSCOT COUNTIES At 437 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Penobscot Township, or 8 miles west of Ellsworth, moving northwest at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Ellsworth, Bucksport, Blue Hill, Brewer, Hampden, Dedham, Penobscot Township, Orrington, Holden, Orland, Eddington, Surry, Clifton and Otis. This includes the following highways US Highway 1 near Orland. State Highway 9 near East Eddington.