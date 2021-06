While businesses around the U.S. begin to reopen at full capacity, many people are heading back to work in person. However, not everybody wants to. For entrepreneurs who were stretched to pay for office space in the first place, it may make sense to stay remote for the foreseeable future, especially since many employees are actually more productive when working from home. When summer comes and the kids are spending even more free time at home, however, you may be looking for ways to block out the chaos at home and focus on your work.