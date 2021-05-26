Driver who crashed $300K sports car, ejecting passenger on Route 22, is ordered to stand trial

The driver of a $300,000 McLaren sports car that was in a crash that seriously injured a woman and closed down Route 22 in Allentown for hours in 2019 will stand trial in Lehigh County Court.

Police say Alfredo Delgado Jr. was drunk and driving at least 117 mph when he slammed into a box truck on Route 22 in September 2019, ejecting his passenger, Kelsey Gibson, then 30, from the car.

Delgado has pleaded not guilty. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge Michael D’Amore on Wednesday and was ordered to stand trial. Delgado did not speak during the brief hearing and Gibson wasn’t present.

Delgado, 42, of North Whitehall Township is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while under the influence, aggravated assault by vehicle, drunken driving, reckless endangerment and several traffic-related offenses.

According to court records, Delgado was driving a 2018 McLaren 720S, an English sports car with a base price of $284,000, at 3:30 a.m. Sept. 19 on Route 22 West near Airport Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, when he hit the rear of the box truck. The crash closed Route 22 West for nine hours.

Delgado suffered minor injuries in the wreck, but Gibson was thrown from the car and suffered injuries that initially left her in the intensive care unit in critical condition. Her injuries included broken ribs, a punctured lung, severe lacerations to her liver and kidney and a major injury to her leg.

Court papers say Delgado failed a field sobriety test at the scene of the crash, and a preliminary breath test confirmed that he’d been drinking. Lab tests determined he had a blood alcohol content of 0.12%, the records say. The legal limit to drive in Pennsylvania is 0.08%.

Delgado’s attorney, Josh Karoly, said he is still reviewing evidence and preserved the right to challenge the charges at a later time.

Delgado remains free on $100,000 bail. His next court date is a formal arraignment before Judge Anna-Kristie Marks on Aug. 17.

Morning Call reporter Laurie Mason Schroeder can be reached at lmason@mcall.com or 610-820-6506.