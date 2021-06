In your Sunday edition of June 20, 2021, there was a lengthy article related to women returning to work and the difficulty finding reliable and affordable day care (“CNY mothers are coming back to work, just as day care slots are vanishing; waiting lists and frustration”). As with many businesses, finding employees to fill positions is a problem. With state-licensed day care facilities, there are mandates as to how many children may be supervised by each employee; thus a lack of employees limits the number of children each facility can watch. Increasing the wage to attract more workers sounds simple. However, at what point does it become cost-prohibitive for the parent?