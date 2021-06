The latest and best Alienware Aurora R10 deals and prices are a fine way to get one of the best gaming PCs into your life - and one that has a delightful Ryzen-based edge. If you're a fan of Team Red's components as well as premium gaming machines then the Alienware Aurora R10 gaming PC is very worthy of your consideration. These PCs will incorporate the very latest in graphics cards and processors, and really are some of the best Alienware gaming PCs we've ever seen. They will always have at least an AMD processor, and then you can choose your configuration to have one of the same company's graphics cards, or go for one of Nvidia's latest and greatest instead.