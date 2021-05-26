Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Dick Van Dyke Fast Facts

By CNN Newsource
kion546.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is a look at the life of award-winning actor Dick Van Dyke. Father: Loren “Cookie” Van Dyke, a traveling salesman, Sunshine Biscuit Company. Marriages: Arlene (Silver) Van Dyke (2012-present); Marjorie (Willett) Van Dyke (1948-1984, divorced) Children: with Marjorie (Willett) Van Dyke: Christian, Barry, Stacy, Carrie. Military Service: US Army...

kion546.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Van Dyke
Person
Loren
Person
Mary Tyler Moore
Person
Julie Andrews
Person
Arlene Silver
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising Agency#Missouri Birth#Christian#Us Army Air Corps#The Merry Mutes#Cbs#Continued Performance#The Kennedy Center Honors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Army
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieskion546.com

Brian Wilson Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Brian Wilson, musician, producer, composer and co-founder of the Beach Boys. Marriages: Melinda Ledbetter (1995-present); Marilyn Rovell (1964-1979, divorced) Children: with Melinda Ledbetter: adopted five children; with Marilyn Rovell: Carnie and Wendy. Education: Attended El Camino Junior College. Other Facts. Creative force...
MoviesVulture

Ari Aster Nabs Patti LuPone, Nathan Lane, and Amy Ryan for Disappointment Blvd.

Ari Aster has snagged Patti LuPone, Kylie Rogers, and like half the cast of Only Murders in the Building for his next film. Disappointment Blvd. will star Joaquin Phoenix in his first post-Joker role. A24 is involved, natch. “Project details are being kept under wraps,” reports Deadline, “but the plot is described as an intimate, decades-spanning portrait of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time.” It won’t be the first time LuPone has encountered disappointment on a boulevard, that’s for sure. The actress famously clashed with Andrew Lloyd Weber while originating the role of Norma Desmond in the London production of Weber’s Sunset Boulevard musical.
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Billy Crudup Left Mary-Louise Parker When She Was 7 Months Pregnant — Recap of the Drama

Hollywood was stunned when actor Billy Crudup left his 7-months-pregnant long-time girlfriend Mary-Louise Parker for costar Claire Danes. In 2003 Hollywood was shocked when actor Billy Crudup, best known to fans for his roles in shows like "The Morning Show," and "Gypsy," and films like "Big Fish," "Alien: Covenant," and "Spotlight," left his long-time girlfriend Mary-Louise Parker.
MoviesPosted by
Stacker

Best Meryl Streep movies

Stacker presents the best Meryl Streep movies as of July 9, 2019. The data were compiled using IMDb ratings, with any ties broken by the number of votes. Only feature films and TV movies were considered for inclusion.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Meryl Streep's Daughter Grace Gummer Is Engaged to Mark Ronson

Watch: Meryl Streep Wishes Her Hubby Happy Birthday. Mamma Mia! Meryl Streep's daughter Grace Gummer is engaged!. The bride-to-be, 35, is set to tie the knot with Mark Ronson, 45, a source confirmed to E! News. The music producer also announced the news on the June 7 episode of his podcast, The FADER Uncovered.
CelebritiesIdaho8.com

Courtney Love Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Courtney Love, singer, songwriter and actress. Marriages: Kurt Cobain (1992-1994, his death); James Moreland (1989-1989, divorced) Widow of Kurt Cobain, former lead singer of Nirvana. Has made news for her multiple drug arrests and stints in rehabilitation programs. Nominated for four Grammy...
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

Phil Rosenthal

‘Somebody Feed Phil’ Renewed for Season 5 at Netflix (Exclusive) Somebody Feed Phil is going back out to eat. Netflix has handed out a fifth season renewal for the culinary travelogue hosted and exec produced by Phil Rosenthal. Season five will consist of…. Phil Rosenthal Launches “Somebody Feed the People”...
Frankfort, INCurrent Publishing

Red Barn to present classic Neil Simon comedy

Neil Simon’s “The Odd Couple” debuted on Broadway in 1965 with Art Carney as neat freak Felix Ungar and Walter Matthau as sloppy sportswriter Oscar Madison. That was followed by the movie with Jack Lemmon (Felix) and Matthau reprising his role, then the TV show with Tony Randall (Felix) and Jack Klugman (Oscar). Since then, it’s had several variations, including females in the lead roles.
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

Looking for Stories About Jonathan Winters

High on my list of regrets is not having interviewed Jonathan Winters, a perpetual lightning storm of improvisational comedic genius who happened to live in Montecito in until he died in April 2013. I always figured I’d have time. After all, Winters seemed to be everywhere for a while. He could be seen perpetually in the act of regaling some hapless out-of-town visitors — who mistakenly had asked him for directions — with jaw-dropping variations on endless inspired themes. They’d never find out how to get where they thought they wanted to go, but it wouldn’t matter. The closest I got to Winters was in Joe’s Café one Friday night when arts writer Joe Woodard mistakenly thought he would interview Winters. I made a point to be there. Winters was to stream-of-consciousness what a tsunami is to surfing, and Woodard had no chance. Joe’s tape recorder didn’t really explode, and his notebook didn’t really burst into flames; it just seemed like they did. As I recall it, Winters soon began prowling Joe’s for fresh ears and fresh inspiration. He was a tormented soft-souled human cyclone on a comedic mission. For those unfamiliar with his work, imagine Robin Williams’s manic improvisational zig-zaggery coupled with Victor Borge’s genius for telling stories strictly with sound effects. Now multiply that by 10.
Moviessnntv.com

25 Major actors who have directed great movies

Barring a few exceptions, Hollywood directors are often only as good as their ability to work with actors. Accordingly, actors themselves may seem particularly suited for the job of director. It’s a transition much easier said than done, however, and one that tends to yield more misses than hits. Indeed, one needs to look no further than “The Jesus Rolls” to grasp that John Turturro is certainly no Coen brothers. Then again, most directors can’t really act, with few even bothering to try.