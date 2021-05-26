Dick Van Dyke Fast Facts

High on my list of regrets is not having interviewed Jonathan Winters, a perpetual lightning storm of improvisational comedic genius who happened to live in Montecito in until he died in April 2013. I always figured I’d have time. After all, Winters seemed to be everywhere for a while. He could be seen perpetually in the act of regaling some hapless out-of-town visitors — who mistakenly had asked him for directions — with jaw-dropping variations on endless inspired themes. They’d never find out how to get where they thought they wanted to go, but it wouldn’t matter. The closest I got to Winters was in Joe’s Café one Friday night when arts writer Joe Woodard mistakenly thought he would interview Winters. I made a point to be there. Winters was to stream-of-consciousness what a tsunami is to surfing, and Woodard had no chance. Joe’s tape recorder didn’t really explode, and his notebook didn’t really burst into flames; it just seemed like they did. As I recall it, Winters soon began prowling Joe’s for fresh ears and fresh inspiration. He was a tormented soft-souled human cyclone on a comedic mission. For those unfamiliar with his work, imagine Robin Williams’s manic improvisational zig-zaggery coupled with Victor Borge’s genius for telling stories strictly with sound effects. Now multiply that by 10.