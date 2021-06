It is important to me that all Americans pay serious attention to a very important recent development in the world of politics. It appears to me that there have been many well-respected and well-admired economists, some of whom are conservative/Republicans and some of whom are liberal/progressive/Democrats (which I happen to be) who have stated that our huge national debt and huge federal government budget deficits do not pose any real danger or threat to the current and future well-being of our economy and our country. However, not all respected economists are saying this.