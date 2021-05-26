Cancel
Politics

 Mali President, PM Resign After Arrest, Confirming 2nd Coup in 9 Months

Voice of America
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMali’s interim president and prime minister have resigned following their arrest by the military, in what amounts to a second coup for the troubled West African county in nine months. President Bah N’Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane resigned according to a statement Wednesday from Baba Cissé, an aide to...

Emmanuel Macron
Politicsdnyuz.com

Mali coup chief names new cabinet with army officers in key posts

Weeks after leading Mali’s second coup in nine months, Colonel Assimi Goita has named a new cabinet in the country’s transitional government, with military officers receiving the strategic ministries of defence, security and national reconciliation. An announcement on national television on Friday said Colonel Sadio Camara, one of the leaders...
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

C. Africa president names new PM after govt resigns

A new Central African Republic prime minister was named by presidential decree Friday, the day after the government resigned as the impoverished country struggles with a rebellion and a bustup with its traditional ally France. Henri Marie Dondra was named prime minister in the decree read out on national radio, which takes effect immediately. The appointment of the former finance minister comes after Firmin Ngrebada announced his resignation as prime minister, along with that of his government. Reputedly close to President Faustin Archange Touadera, the new PM is also known for having a good knowledge of international finance and aid programmes, vital for the second least-developed country in the world, according to the UN.
PoliticsPosted by
KRMG

Macron to reduce French military troops in Africa's Sahel

PARIS — (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday announced the future reduction of France’s military presence fighting Islamic extremism in Africa’s Sahel region. In a news conference, Macron spoke about the “profound transformation" of France’s military operation in Mali and neighboring countries — without giving a timeframe. France's...
PoliticsMetro International

Mali coup leader Goita sworn in as interim president and appoints PM

BAMAKO (Reuters) – Assimi Goita, the Malian colonel who has overthrown two presidents in the past nine months, said he would oversee a transition toward democratic elections as he was sworn in as interim president on Monday. Goita, a 38-year-old special forces commander, had already been declared president by the...
PoliticsPosted by
Newsweek

Assimi Goita Sworn In as Mali's President Following Second Coup in 9 Months

Military leader Col. Assimi Goita was sworn in as Mali's president of a transitional government Monday following the second coup in nine months led by him. Goita promised that presidential elections, set for February 2022, would be held in the future as a commitment to the original transitional government agreement last year. His seizure of power has come under international scrutiny after he ousted the country's democratically elected president in August 2020.
Africakitco.com

World Bank pauses Mali payments after coup as leader warns against sanctions

The World Bank said on Friday it had temporarily paused payments to operations in Mali following a military coup, while the man expected to become the new prime minister warned sanctions would only complicate the country's crisis. The Bank's actions add to pressure on Mali's military leadership after chief security...
AfricaMinneapolis Star Tribune

African Union suspends Mali after coup, threatens sanctions

DAKAR, Senegal — The African Union has suspended Mali and is threatening sanctions after the junta leader grabbed back control of the government last week, marking the second coup d'etat in only nine months. The AU issued the threat late Tuesday when it announced Mali was suspended from all activities...
PoliticsBBC

France suspends military ties with Mali over coup

France is halting joint military operations with Mali over last week's coup in the West African country. It said the suspension would continue until it received guarantees about a return to civilian rule in Mali. French forces have been supporting troops from Mali, Chad, Mauritania, Niger, and Burkina Faso to...
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

West African bloc ECOWAS suspends Mali's membership after coup -minister

ACCRA (Reuters) - The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Sunday suspended Mali’s membership of the regional bloc in response to last week’s coup, Ghana’s foreign minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, said after a summit in Accra to respond to the crisis. Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Writing by Alessandra...
AfricaInternational Business Times

ECOWAS Suspends Mali Over Second Coup In Nine Months

West African leaders suspended Mali from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) at an extraordinary summit Sunday, but stopped short of reimposing sanctions, after a second military coup in nine months. The putsch had sparked deep concerns over stability in the volatile Sahel region and warnings of fresh...
Politicsmelodyinter.com

ECOWAS Parliament talks tough on Mali coup

The Community Parliament of the Economic State of West African States (ECOWAS), has taken a tough stance on the military intervention in Mali. It also said that the dramatic shift in the political situation in Mali, which led to the arrest of the Transitional President, Bah N’Daw and the Prime Minister, Mr. Moctar Ouane is unacceptable and therefore condemnable.
AfricaPosted by
UPI News

Mali welcomed previous coups, but not this one

May 28 (UPI) -- The coup in Mali on Monday provoked a collective cry of frustration among many Malians, as well as from its external partners. But it was not a great surprise. Mali's last coup was only nine months earlier, in August. The transitional government put into place shortly afterward was an awkward mix of putschists and politicians, led by a general brought back from retirement to sit in the presidential chair and a career diplomat made prime minister.
PoliticsStrategy Page

Mali: Another Coup Against Previous Coup

The latest (May 24) coup has not been well received by foreign aid donors. This includes France, which supplements the 12,000 UN/AU peacekeeping force with 5,100 French counterterrorism troops who operate throughout the region. The French helped form a similar regional counterterrorism organization, the 5,000 strong G5 force. This is a local auxiliary to the French Sahel counterterrorism force. G5 troops are supplied by Mali and four neighboring countries while the EU (European Union) supplies millions of dollars a year to provide the G5 troops with additional equipment, weapons, training and supplements to their pay. This enables the French force to operate wherever it detects the presence of Islamic terrorists and needs cooperation from local counterterrorism forces they know they can depend on. The least dependable G5 country was Mali, which explains why Islamic terror groups selected Mali as the best candidate for an African sanctuary.
