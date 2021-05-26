Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

PPIC poll: NEWSOM rebounds, recall lags — McCARTHY finally reprimands MTG — New SEIU 1000 chief: NEWSOM will get no help — RECALL RIFT between grassroots founder and CAGOP?

By CARLA MARINUCCI, RICHARD TZUL
POLITICO
 17 days ago

THE BUZZ — RECALL CHALLENGE... STATE REBOUND: As California rebounds, the road to a Gavin Newsom recall is getting rockier. It’s that simple, a new PPIC poll released last night shows: With the state bouncing back from the Covid pandemic — the economy and businesses reopening, folks getting vaccinated — Californians are feeling more optimistic.

www.politico.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtg#Seiu#Legislature#Democrats#Ap Poll#Seiu#Cagop#Californians#Edd#Ppic S#Biden Administration#Npr#Nytimes#Apple#Godaddy#Dirt Com#Interior#Uc#Facebook#La Daily News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
ElectionsLaist.com

When Is The Newsom Recall Election? Maybe Sooner Than You Think

Our reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make. LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent. Californians will almost certainly vote this year whether to throw Gov. Gavin Newsom out of office....
Public HealthFresno Bee

No more tiers. Gavin Newsom signs order to officially end most COVID rules Tuesday

It’s official: Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Friday afternoon that will end California’s stay-at-home order and the county tier system on Tuesday. Although it has been modified many times, the stay-at-home order Newsom issued March 19, 2020, served as the legal groundwork for California’s complex web of restrictions aimed at curbing spread of the coronavirus as infection rates ebbed and flowed over the last 15 months.
Ventura County, CAJanesville Gazette

Newsom is staring at a recall. He's not the only one

LOS ANGELES – After nearly 20 years on the Ventura County Board of Supervisors, Linda Parks thought her last political campaign was behind her. But Parks, a Republican-turned-political-independent who will be termed out of office at the end of next year, has once again found herself suiting up for political battle.
California StateYubaNet

As California Fully Reopens, Governor Newsom Announces Plans to Lift Pandemic Executive Orders

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today took action to lift pandemic executive orders as the state moves Beyond the Blueprint next week to fully, safely reopen. That includes terminating the Stay-at-Home Order that was implemented early in the pandemic to protect Californians and retiring the Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Effective June 15, restrictions such as physical distancing, capacity limits and the county tier system will end.
Public Healthoc-breeze.com

Gov. Newsom begins dismantling pandemic-related executive orders

Governor Gavin Newsom today took action to lift pandemic executive orders as the state moves Beyond the Blueprint (pdf) next week to fully, safely reopen. That includes terminating the Stay-at-Home Order that was implemented early in the pandemic to protect Californians and retiring the Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Effective June 15, restrictions such as physical distancing, capacity limits and the county tier system will end.
Public Healthkusi.com

Carl DeMaio on Gov. Newsom continuing state of emergency past June 15

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom has stated that California’s State of Emergency will not be lifted past the June 15 reopening date. Meanwhile, the governor has also lifted the mask mandate for vaccinated adults but not for vaccinated K-12 students, who must remain masked while at school. “There’s...
Butte County, CAactionnewsnow.com

Counties release how much Gov. Newsom recall could cost them

CHICO, Calif. - The recall election for Gov. Gavin Newsom could cost the state roughly $215 million and counties have released how much they may need to pay. Butte County Elections said a special recall election could cost the county about $785,000, but it could be the responsibility of the state to cover that cost.
California StatePosted by
Audacy

Gov. Newsom announces plan for rolling back CA's pandemic protocols

On Friday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a timeline for winding down and dismantling all 58 COVID-19-related executive orders. “California is turning the page on this pandemic, thanks to swift action by the state and the work of Californians who followed public health guidelines and got vaccinated to protect themselves and their communities,” said Newsom.
Newport Beach, CAcitizensjournal.us

Recall Recap – A Full Week of Bad News for Newsom

As Gavin Newsom continues to play game show host using taxpayer dollars to buy goodwill with voters, his empire is crumbling all around him. Let us recap the major stories for you. Newsom’s signature removal campaign fails miserably – only 36 signers removed. Newsom ally and former State Senator Don...
Vista, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Gov. Newsom: A vaccination verification system is coming ‘very shortly’

Electronic system will allow businesses to check who has received shots. Trying to stay away from the phrase “vaccine passport,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday that California is on the cusp of releasing an electronic system that will allow businesses to confirm that their customers have received their shots. During...
California StateSan Diego Channel

Cost for California recall that could oust Newsom: $215M

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It will cost California counties an estimated $215 million to stage an expected recall election that could oust Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office later this year. The preliminary projection from the state Finance Department comes about a month after a coalition of county officials urged...
California StateThe Hill

Biden administration allocates nearly $1 billion to California bullet train

The embattled California bullet train was approved for a massive injection in federal funding. It was initially projected to be running by 2020, but suffered major delays. Funding was interrupted during the Trump administration. The Biden administration will restore funding to California’s developing bullet train, state Gov. Gavin Newsom (D)...
Sacramento, CAInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Unions ramp up effort to beat back Newsom recall

SACRAMENTO – Analysis of the recall effort of Gov. Gavin Newsom has shifted from questions about whether this special election will take place to when it will happen. Recall supporters seem to have gathered plenty (2.1 million) of signatures to qualify the measure for the ballot, so Democratic Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis will soon get to select a date.
Napa County, CANapa Valley Register

Gavin Newsom recall could cost Napa County taxpayers at least $557,000

California counties expect to spend an estimated $215 million to conduct a statewide special recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom, according to a report compiled by the California Department of Finance. Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today!. That's more than the $200 million local public health officials...
PoliticsSacramento Observer

In switch, lawmakers accelerate Newsom recall election

(CALMATTERS) – Democratic lawmakers are taking steps to move up the date of the all-but-certain election to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom — a sign they may be listening to arguments that doing so could help him stay in office. Thursday morning, the state Department of Finance released estimates showing it...
Politicssavecalifornia.com

Cal/OSHA reverses, and Newsom lied to you

Success! Calls and emails of concerned California achieved an important victory when Cal/OSHA reversed its onerous new “restrictions” upon all indoor businesses. But first, stark evidence of Gavin Newsom’s continuing abuse of Californians. On May 12, Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom publicly promised you after June 15 in California there’ll be...