PPIC poll: NEWSOM rebounds, recall lags — McCARTHY finally reprimands MTG — New SEIU 1000 chief: NEWSOM will get no help — RECALL RIFT between grassroots founder and CAGOP?
THE BUZZ — RECALL CHALLENGE... STATE REBOUND: As California rebounds, the road to a Gavin Newsom recall is getting rockier. It’s that simple, a new PPIC poll released last night shows: With the state bouncing back from the Covid pandemic — the economy and businesses reopening, folks getting vaccinated — Californians are feeling more optimistic.www.politico.com