Kyrie Irving mentions racism when discussing return to Boston

By Rob Bradford
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As if the return of Kyrie Irving to Boston for a playoff series wasn't enough of a storyline, the Nets guard amped up the conversation with his postgame remarks Tuesday night. Asked about playing at TD Garden Friday night, Irving brought up concerns over possible racial issues. “Hopefully we can...

