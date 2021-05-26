Redistricting, social equity and water costs among topics discussed at Flint Neighborhoods United monthly virtual session
Potential Michigan redistricting losses based on Census-2020 numbers, establishment of a new urban institute dedicated to social equity at the UM – Flint, a proposal to study a flat rate for water in the City of Flint, and the Genesee County Land Bank’s Clean and Green program were among topics discussed at the latest Flint Neighborhoods United (FNU) meeting.www.eastvillagemagazine.org