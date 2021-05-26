New daily record rainfall set in Abilene for May 25th

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Taylor The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern Callahan County in west central Texas Southeastern Jones County in west central Texas Southwestern Shackelford County in west central Texas Taylor County in west central Texas * Until 915 AM CDT. * At 719 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain is expected in the Abilene area, and along Interstate 20 in Taylor and Callahan counties. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Abilene, Clyde, Baird, Wylie, Merkel, Tye, Tuscola, Buffalo Gap, Trent, Lawn, Putnam, Potosi, Eula, Dudley, Hamby, Caps, Dyess Afb, View, Coronados Camp and Impact. This includes the following Low Water Crossings Butternut Underpass, Texas Avenue at Arnold Boulevard, I-20 Frontage Roads west of Clyde, Intersections along Buttonwillow Parkway, Curry Lane from Clack Street to Catclaw Drive, Intersections along Sammons Street, I-20 Frontage Roads near Baird, I-20 Frontage Roads near Putnam, FM 89 crossing Scott Hollow and FM 3308 crossing Draw. This includes the following highways Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 261 and 322.