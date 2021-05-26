Cancel
Abilene, TX

New daily record rainfall set in Abilene for May 25th

By Jillian Grace
ktxs.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABILENE, Texas — Showers and thunderstorms bringing heavy rain moved across the area during the morning hours on Tuesday, May 25th. At the Abilene Regional Airport 1.58 inches of rain fell on Tuesday. This is a new daily record rainfall total! The old record was 1.54 inches set back in 1919.

ktxs.com
