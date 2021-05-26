50 Years Ago: ‘Escape From the Planet of the Apes’ Explores New World
At the end of 1970's Beneath the Planet of the Apes, the first sequel in the original five-movie series, friendly chimpanzees Cornelius and Zira somehow managed to avoid the nuclear bomb that wiped out the rest of the cast. So, here they were, a year later in Escape From the Planet of the Apes, on Earth in the year 1973 – thanks to a convoluted time-warp explanation that makes much more sense plot-wise if you don't think too hard about it.