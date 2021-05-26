50 Years Ago: ‘Escape From the Planet of the Apes’ Explores New World

Tom Jolliffe ventures back 20 years to 2001 and offers up 10 essential films from that year…. It’s a little bit frightening but 20 years ago we had become well ensconced in the 21st century. The first apocalypse had been averted and we were slowly ambling toward 2012 hoping the Mayans were wrong (spoiler alert, we’re still here). 20 years ago I was starting college. I’d already been well worn into the working life by that point too. Cinema was, as it always had been (and still is) a welcome escape from 9-5’s, studies and all else. The year itself in film is a mixed bag. If you look back at the general output it’s a year that both marked a distinctly bleh output that was in keeping with the end of last century and the early parts of this one as far as studio cinema. Yet, 2001 certainly had a number of standout films, some of which would break ground and some which still adorn collections of cult enthusiasts.