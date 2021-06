Part 3 Selective licensing of Other Residential Accommodation Housing Act 2004, Section 80 Public Notice in Respect of Designation of an Area for Selective Licensing Scheme. Notice is hereby given that the London Borough of Harrow in exercise of its powers under Section 80 of the Housing Act 2004 ("the Act") has on the 27th day of May 2021 designated for selective licensing the area of the London Borough of Harrow as delineated and edged red on the Map at Annex A. The designation shall be known as the London Borough of Harrow Designation of an Area for Selective Licensing 2021.