Salt Security Raises $70 million in Series C Funding to Expand Global Operations and Meet Surging Demand for API Security

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalt Security, the leading API security company, announced it has secured $70 million in Series C funding, led by Advent International, one of the largest and most experienced private equity investors, through Advent Tech, with participation from Alkeon Capital and DFJ Growth. Existing investors Sequoia Capital, Tenaya Capital, S Capital VC, and Y Combinator also participated in the round. Salt will use the funds to expand its global operations across R&D, sales and marketing, and customer success.

