Month: 1,103 Units +74.8% change (compared with May 2020) Year to Date: 5,371 Units +21.2% change (compared with January-May 2020) With the market facing disruptions due to Covid-19 a year ago, it is no surprise that UK agricultural tractor registrations (over 50hp) in May 2021 were higher than they had been 12 months previously. In the event, they were up by almost three-quarters on a year before, at 1,103 machines. This was also 10% above the average for the time of year in the previous five years (2015-19). This brought the total for the year to date to 5,371 machines, 21% more than in the opening five months of 2020 and 7% up on the five-year average.