Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Shannon Sharpe’s cold call to Julio Jones creates a hot mess for FOX

By Mike Florio
NBC Sports
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, Shannon Sharpe decided to get to the bottom of the Julio Jones situation. So Sharpe called Jones. While Sharpe was on the air, with FS1’s Undisputed. And Jones said, candidly, “I’m out of there.”. It appeared that Jones didn’t know he was on the air. Sharpe didn’t say...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox#Hot Mess#Falcons#American Football#Fox#Frontofficesports Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PODCAST: Chandler Jones' holdout, the Julio Jones trade

The Atlanta Falcons traded receiver Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans, the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 1 opponent, and the Cardinals opened mandatory minicamp with a pair of apparent holdouts. Linebackers Chandler Jones and Jordan Hicks weren’t at practice on Tuesday and not expected for the duration of minicamp. Revenge of...
NFLlatestnewspost.com

Titans GM Jon Robinson calls Julio Jones trade ‘a move that we needed to make’

After 10 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones put in his request for a change of scenery. His wish was granted this past Sunday, when the Falcons agreed to ship him to “Music City” in exchange for a second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick. For the second year in a row, the Tennessee Titans have made one of the biggest additions of the offseason after adding Jadeveon Clowney in 2020.
NFLtigerdroppings.com

Here's Your First Look At Julio Jones As A Tennessee Titan

© George Walker IV / The Tennessean via Pool via Imagn Content Services, LLC. Tennessee Titans debuted their new star WR Julio Jones on Thursday... You must be logged in to comment. Sign In | Register. I think he makes the Titans a team with a chance to go far...
NFLKentucky New Era

Create A Winning Culture | Julio Jones Press Conference

Titans WR Julio Jones addresses reporters during a virtual press conference on Thursday from Saint Thomas Sports Park. Subscribe to the Titans YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2M1n3Kd. For More Titans NFL Action: https://bit.ly/2LWlmxy. #TennesseeTitans #Titans #NFL #TitanUp. For more Titans action: https://www.tennesseetitans.com. Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/titans. Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/titans.
NFLUSA Today

Watch: Even Julio Jones' defensive highlights are impressive

When you think of new Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones, you think of a player who has had a sensational career, making highlight play after highlight play on offense along the way. However, some of the qualities that make Jones so great on offense — speed, size, strength, hands...
NFLsportstalkatl.com

Can the Falcons still compete without Julio Jones?

Just because Julio Jones, the Falcons’ all-time leading receiver, is not a member of the team anymore doesn’t mean it’s rebuild time for Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith. Many fans have already mailed the 2021 season in since Jones has been traded, but I ask those people… why? Does Julio Jones account for more wins per year than Matt Ryan? No. Does Julio Jones give the Titans exponentially better odds at winning the Super Bowl? No.
NFLNFL

Julio Jones: It's 'pick your poison' with Titans offense

﻿Julio Jones﻿ partook in his first practice as a member of the Titans following the blockbuster trade that took him from Atlanta to Tennessee. The cost for the Titans to obtain the Hall of Fame talent was a second-round pick in 2022 and a late-round pick swap in 2023. Tennessee taking on the entire $15.3 million owed Jones this season was one factor in the lower cost. There were also concerns about durability for a 32-year-old player with a recent injury history that could be a harbinger of issues to come.
NFLThe Falcoholic

What’s the team’s cap situation post-Julio Jones trade?

With the ink nearly dry on the trade of Julio Jones to the Titans, it’s time to take stock of what this move ultimately means for the Falcons cap space. The trade not only netted picks in 2022 and 2023, it ultimately gave the team a different outlook for this season and 2022. While many are focused on the picks Atlanta received, the cap relief may have been the bigger incentive for a team that was unable to sign their draft picks.
NFLBradenton Herald

Julio Jones: Decision to part ways with Falcons was mutual

Former Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones shed some light on how the franchise’s all-time leading receiver in catches and touchdowns was traded when he addressed the media for the first time Thursday. Jones, who was called a “Falcon for Life” by owner Arthur Blank during a couple of negotiations, was...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Julio Jones, Titans, Texans

New Titans’ WR Julio Jones commented on the situation involving his trade and his future in Nashville after his first practice with his new team. “First off I just want to thank Atlanta,” Jones said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It was home for me for the last decade. The fan base, the Atlanta Falcons, the whole organization, without them, they gave me the opportunity to showcase my ability and what I can do and my absolute love for the game. Being here at the Titans, I love it. I’m very excited to be a part of this organization. Just the team camaraderie. Just the whole atmosphere and everything here just feels like when I was in college at the University of Alabama. It’s amazing here. That’s where I’m at right now. Had a great day today. Just finished the workout. I’m excited about being here.”
NFLAcme Packing Company

Julio Jones could have created positive externalities in Green Bay

The Tennessee Titans deserve kudos for acquiring former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones for a second rounder. They now have the best group of position players in football outside of quarterback, where Ryan Tannehill is merely very good. I’m usually not one to care that much about positions outside of quarterback, and we’ve talked to death about the Green Bay Packers needing another receiver, but Julio is a special case. Outside receivers of his caliber are almost never available for any reasonable trade, and players like Jones should receive special consideration in the value they would bring, especially if you’re the Packers.
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Julio Jones: ‘At the end of the day, I believe in me’

Julio Jones had a message for the opposing defensive units on the Tennessee Titans’ 2021 schedule: “Pick your poison.”. The former Alabama standout also had one for those who think a 32-year-old wide receiver who missed seven games in 2020 with a hamstring injury wasn’t worth trading for: “Stay tuned.”
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Julio Jones Has Blunt Message For Opposing Teams

The addition of all-world wide receiver Julio Jones makes a Tennessee Titans offense that was already elite even better. And the newly-minted Titans receiver wants everyone to know it. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Jones has a message for opposing defense. Jones said that teams will have to “pick...
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Analyst Has Pessimistic View of Julio Jones Trade

The Tennessee Titans’ decision to trade for Julio Jones this week has been widely regarded as a good move. Yet it would be inaccurate to say the feeling is universal. The Titans sent a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and a fourth-round choice in 2023 to the Atlanta Falcons for Jones (plus a sixth-round pick in 2023). That is hardly a king’s ransom for a player who is a seven-time Pro Bowler and one of the most productive receivers in NFL history.