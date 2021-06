On Wednesday, IHS Markit, the London-based Anglo-American financial information provider, said in a statement that its index for US national manufacturing activity had jumped to a record peak between June 10 and June 22, however, the Markit statement had also underscored an intensifying ruckus over securing raw materials alongside qualified workers that eventually converge into a sky-scrapping US inflation that blew past a 5.0 per cent mark last month, well above the US Fed’s target of 2.0 per cent.