CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on material stocks

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago

May 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, supported by material stocks as gold prices jumped on the back of softer Treasury yields, after U.S. Federal Reserve officials downplayed inflation concerns.

* At 09:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 83.64 points, or 0.43%, at 19,647.76. (Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

