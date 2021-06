The FBI are opening an investigation into the leaking of confidential tax records that revealed that billionaires paid almost no federal income tax, according to officials.Charles Rettig, the commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), told a Senate committee on Tuesday that the federal agency was investigating the leaked tax records. It was followed by the IRS’s deputy commissioner, Douglas O’Donnell, who confirmed on Thursday that the US Treasury “made investigative referrals to their Office of Inspector General as well as the FBI”.Referrals were also made to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia,” said Douglas O’Donnell.He...