With our new Wildcats arriving in Lexington this weekend, I am feeling a bit nostalgic. I’ll admit it. Since John Calipari took the head coaching job at Kentucky in 2009, the Big Blue Nation has watched some pretty unforgettable games – both wins and losses. We have experienced tremendous highs and heartbreaks. Championship games and NIT games…or game, I guess. Entering our 13th season with our fearless leader at the helm, I decided to reflect on some of my personal favorite regular-season games of the Cal era – the ones UK won, of course.