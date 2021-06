The Medium has only ever been released on the Xbox Series X|S consoles, but it looks like that’s changing in the future now that a PlayStation 5 rating for the game has been spotted. The psychological horror game was rated for PlayStation’s newest console by the ESRB with the PlayStation platform listed alongside the latest Xbox tech. No indication of a release window has been provided alongside that rating, however, and there hasn’t been any official acknowledgment of a non-Xbox version of the game beyond this rating.