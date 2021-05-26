Cancel
Atlanta, GA

AP Top 25 Podcast: Start 2021 season with 5 games in 5 days

By RALPH D. RUSSO
From Knoxville, Tennessee, to Tallahassee, Florida, with stops in Blacksburg, Virginia, and Atlanta along the way.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, USA Today's Paul Myerberg joins AP's Ralph Russo to plan a road trip for the opening weekend of the college football season that will include five games in five days.

Optimism is running high about a return to normal after the pandemic distorted and delayed the 2020 season.

This year’s five-day Labor weekend college football-fest is taking shape with game times being set for some of the marquee matchups — such as Alabama-Miami in Atlanta on Saturday, Sept. 4.

Also, Myerberg and Russo answer listener email about the impact on the overall health of college football when so few teams can be considered national title contenders.

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://APpodcasts.com

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

