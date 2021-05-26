Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

Democrats, Unions Fighting Legislative Move To Open Disciplinary Records

jocoreport.com
 17 days ago

RALEIGH — A bill that would open disciplinary records of government employees is crawling through the Senate, and employee unions and Democrats are determined to kill it. Lawmakers filed Senate Bill 355, the Government Transparency Act of 2021, in late March, and it has been mired in committee since. Republic Sens. Norm Sanderson of Craven County, Bill Rabon of Brunswick, and Joyce Krawiec of Forsyth are primary sponsors. It’s expected the bill will be rolled into another measure to get around the crossover deadline, which for most bills was last week.

jocoreport.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#State Lawmakers#The Senate#Federal Law#Republic Sens#Teamsters#The N C Justice Center#Hippa#Cj#N C Senate#The Times News#The N C Court Of Appeals#The Superior Court#Ncpa#Atlantic Coast Pipeline#Charlotte Observer#Employee Unions#Union Opposition#Disciplinary Records#Disciplinary Actions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
LifestylePosted by
WRAL News

Beach time with NC lawmakers? It's yours for $30,000

The state's top lawmakers will gather on the Outer Banks this November for a two-day retreat where groups that annually have business before the legislature can mingle with policy makers for a $30,000 donation. "Save The Date" invitations went out Monday, emailed to lobbyists working at the General Assembly. The...
Public HealthNewsTimes

Cooper: Office-return advice coming as NC virus mandates end

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday that his administration is acting prudently before recommending when and how state employees should return to their offices, after doing away with most COVID-19 face covering and capacity mandates last week. Speaking to reporters at a bill-signing ceremony, Cooper...
Educationaveryjournal.com

Pension-spiking bill to be considered by North Carolina House

(The Center Square) – The North Carolina House will consider a bill that could protect taxpayers from pension-spiking costs. Senate Bill 668 temporarily stops local boards of education from suing the state for its retirement benefit cap and authorizes additional payment options for the liabilities under the cap. Pension spiking...
Raleigh, NCRegister Citizen

NC governor signs licensure bill for autism treatment

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Supporters of children and adults with autism said legislation signed into law on Monday by Gov. Roy Cooper creating a licensing process for treatment specialists should expand services and rein in their costs. The bipartisan measure that Cooper signed at an outdoor Executive Mansion ceremony says...
Raleigh, NCjocoreport.com

N.C. Board Of Elections Votes To Rehire Brinson Bell As Executive Director

RALEIGH — The N.C. Board of Elections voted Friday, May 14, to rehire Karen Brinson Bell as executive director. Board members Tommy Tucker and Stacey “Four” Eggers were the only dissenting votes. The move drew criticism from Republicans in the General Assembly who have recently called actions by Brinson Bell...
Raleigh, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Old North Carolina Capitol building reopens to public

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — The old state Capitol building in downtown Raleigh is reopening to the public after being closed for 15 months during the pandemic. Visitors can enter the 1840 Greek Revival-style building for self-guided tours starting Monday. It’ll be open on weekdays during normal business hours. The Capitol...
Raleigh, NCABA Journal

Afternoon Briefs: $75M verdict for exonerated half brothers; surprise at high-profile lawyer's disbarment

Jurors in Raleigh, North Carolina, awarded $75 million Friday to two half brothers exonerated in the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl after DNA evidence pointed to a convicted murderer as the perpetrator. The brothers, Henry McCollum and Leon Brown, had spent nearly 31 years in prison. Jurors awarded each man $1 million for each year they spent in prison against two agents with the State Bureau of Investigation and $13 million in punitive damages. They will get an additional $9 million as a result of a settlement Friday with the Robeson County sheriff’s office. The brothers were represented by a legal team led by lawyers from Hogan Lovells. The lawyers had contended that the half brothers’ confessions were coerced, and evidence in their case was suppressed and fabricated. (The News & Observer via the Marshall Project)
Raleigh, NCDigital Courier

Fred Barnes taught me a lesson

RALEIGH — I’ve written a regular column for nearly 35 years. It debuted in the Spring Hope Enterprise, a Nash County weekly, in the summer of 1986 and then quickly expanded to dozens of other daily and community papers. Over those 35 years, I’ve rarely opined on any subject other...
Environmentecowatch.com

Hurricane Season Spurs Hog Waste Worries in North Carolina

As North Carolina heads into another hurricane season, some residents and organizations fear the stormy season will again flood communities with hog waste. The state's hog waste management works by funneling feces, urine, and blood from hog farms into massive open waste lagoons, which let off foul odors and methane gas. When the lagoons become full, the waste water is often sprayed onto fields as nutrients for crops. The waste, which contains harmful bacteria like E. coli or salmonella, can wash off into local waterways and cause groundwater contamination and fish kills.
Restaurantswunc.org

NC, SC Restaurants Raise Wages, Offer Incentives Amid Worker Shortage

Restaurants across the Carolinas are struggling to find workers even as demand rebounds from a pandemic slowdown. The labor shortage has been persisting despite many restaurants boosting pay and offering financial incentives to potential workers. In North Carolina, restaurants are down about 70,000 workers — or about 17% of the...
Raleigh, NCWRAL

Churches weigh policies as mask guidance shifts

North Carolina has loosened coronavirus-related restrictions, and those who are fully vaccinated don't need to wear a mask in most places. But at one Raleigh church, leaders are asking congregants to stay masked up. Reporter: Michelle Mackonochie. Photographer: Lucas Nelson.
Public HealthRaleigh News & Observer

COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on May 14

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates. At least 989,338 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 12,862 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials. The N.C. Department of Health and Human...