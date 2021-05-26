Cancel
Harnett County, NC

Harnett County Kicks Off Strong Roots, Smart Growth Strategic Plan

jocoreport.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarnett County Officials announced the kickoff of the Strong Roots, Smart Growth Strategic Plan this month. The efforts of this new plan focus on cultivating a strategic process for economic development and growth throughout the County that aligns with the recommendations from the County’s 2015 Grow Harnett County Comprehensive Plan. The new Strong Roots, Smart Growth Strategic Plan will develop an economic development strategy for the County for the next five years.

