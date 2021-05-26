Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wayne County, NC

Wayne County Summer Tutoring Program Accepting Applications

jocoreport.com
 17 days ago

Earlier this month, planning for a county-wide community-based summer learning initiative was announced and student applications are now being accepted. The Unlimited Impact program is a cross collaborative tutoring program involving faith-based, non-profit, education, governmental, and business community leader partnerships. Through the program, community-based tutoring sites will be located in various areas of Wayne County to support K-8 students who experienced learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.

jocoreport.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Olive, NC
City
Pikeville, NC
Wayne County, NC
Education
County
Wayne County, NC
Wayne County, NC
Government
City
Goldsboro, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camps#Summer School#Business Students#Planning Applications#Works Students#The First Church#The Bridge Church#Dudley Christian Church#Springs#Eureka Christian Church#The Goldsboro Family Y#Rebuilding Broken Places#Complementary Tutoring#Student Applications#K 8 Students#Flexible Scheduling#Partnerships#Unlimited Impact Sites#Lunch#Goldsboro Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Wayne County, NCjocoreport.com

Grantham School Road To Close For Bridge Replacement

A section of Grantham School Road where it crosses Thoroughfare Swamp will close Tuesday morning, May 18th for a bridge-replacement project. An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will demolish the 67-year-old bridge and construct a modern structure with wider travel lanes and shoulders. The new bridge is scheduled to be completed by October 2021, when the road would reopen.
Wayne County, NCWITN

Wayne County assistant superintendent receives state leadership award

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina School Superintendents’ Association (NCSSA) and the North Carolina Alliance for School Leadership Development (NCASLD) selected Dr. Yvette Smith Mason as a recipient of the Dr. Samuel Houston Leadership Award. Dr. Smith Mason is the Wayne County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent. The annual...
Seven Springs, NCMount Olive Tribune

Boyd receives unexpected honor

SEVEN SPRINGS — Wes Boyd takes his magic marker-like stylus, taps a key on the whiteboard and every answer from his previous tutoring session disappears. Paper bags rattle as they’re flipped around or shuffled to the side in a box. Once they find that satisfying snack, each student grabs either a bottle of water or fruit juice.
Wayne County, NCMount Olive Tribune

BREAKING NEWS: Bridge replacement in Grantham area

Grantham School Road where it crosses Thoroughfare Swamp will close Tuesday morning (May 18) for a bridge-replacement project. An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will demolish the 67-year-old bridge and construct a modern structure with wider travel lanes and shoulders. The new bridge is scheduled to be completed by next March, when the road would reopen.