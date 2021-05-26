Wayne County Summer Tutoring Program Accepting Applications
Earlier this month, planning for a county-wide community-based summer learning initiative was announced and student applications are now being accepted. The Unlimited Impact program is a cross collaborative tutoring program involving faith-based, non-profit, education, governmental, and business community leader partnerships. Through the program, community-based tutoring sites will be located in various areas of Wayne County to support K-8 students who experienced learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.jocoreport.com