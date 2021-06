Loki Episode 2 Review: Series is now available on Disney +, here’s what we thought. … M like Wednesday, but above all like mischief with a certain god of Asgard. After episode 1 of Loki in which the sacred chronology seemed in danger, it is now time to discover the star of the show as an employee of the Tribunal of Anachronistic Variations. He even has the right to his own VAT-stamped jacket! Time is running out for the agents of the organization created by the Keepers of Time. Led by Mobius, it’s a whole team that tries to understand the functioning of the variant which sows chaos through the timelines.