Harrisburg, PA

Probe finds no intentional act to derail sex-abuse vote

By Associated Press, Aaron Martin, WPXI-TV
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
 16 days ago
HARRISBURG — An internal investigation into an apparent bureaucratic blunder by Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration that scuttled a statewide voter referendum sought by victims of childhood sexual abuse found no evidence of a deliberate attempt to derail it.

[ Lawmakers move closer to letting child sex abuse victims sue ]

The Office of Inspector General’s report, released Wednesday, said agents interviewed 22 current and former state employees and reviewed the email accounts of nine state officials for any evidence of outside influence or intentional acts.

Rather, it said, Wolf’s Department of State had no internal processes for constitutional amendments. The referendum was to be on whether to give victims of childhood sexual abuse a fresh opportunity to sue their abusers and complicit institutions.

That led to the resignation of Pennsylvania’s secretary of state.

Acting secretary of the commonwealth Veronica Degraffenreid took over in the aftermath of the department’s failure to advertise a proposed constitutional amendment opening a two-year window for survivors of childhood sex abuse to file lawsuits against their perpetrators.

“I want to sincerely apologize to the victims for the additional pain and distress we have caused them,” explained Degraffenreid.

On Wednesday, the inspector general released his long-anticipated report finding, “No evidence that [Department of State’s] failure, was the result of intentional malfeasance.”

What remains unclear is if anyone will be held responsible.

The department’s legislative director resigned last week, and former secretary Kathy Boockvar stepped down in February.

[ Top Pennsylvania election official to resign after agency mishandled requirement for constitutional amendment ]

However, Degraffenreid refused to answer reporters’ questions about the resignations or potential discipline.

State Representative Jason Ortitay said plenty of questions remain and survivors deserve answers.

“They didn’t have any processes or procedures in place, and they lacked the proper training. But it still misses the whole point that they were able to advertise five constitutional amendments around the same time with no problem. But this one, for some reason, got left out.”

Ortitay said that he is establishing a House-select committee to examine what happened inside the department of state and get more answers on how this fell through the cracks.

Survivors are waiting to see if the Senate will vote on a bill to open the two-year window to allow them to file lawsuits against their perpetrators.

That would take effect before the constitutional amendment could be in front of voters in 2023.

Associated Press

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
