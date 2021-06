Join us Monday, May 17th, 2021, at 9:00 AM when host Terri Wilke speaks with Cliff Middleton about wrongful convictions. In light of recent legislative action in Missouri, people trapped in the swirling vortex of our criminal justice system might have increased opportunity to overturn wrongful convictions. Ken Middleton, Cliff’s father has spent 30 years in prison for a crime he has always clearly denied he committed. Ken Middleton is not alone when he says he was wrongfully incarcerated.