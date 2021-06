It does the body good, but maybe not the road and everything around it? You may have seen some of those milk slogans out there that told you to "Drink It, Don't Ditch It.". Looks like this individual here chose to ignore that helpful advice. WHAM is reporting that thousands of gallons of milk were spilled after an accident in New York state midday Wednesday. Given the amount of milk lost, according to sources, there might be a bit of a shortage at some of the area grocery stores for a while.