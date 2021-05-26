O'Neill about to come off IL for Cardinals as Bader goes on

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Giants’ overworked bullpen got one bit of good news, really, Thursday when the team’s game at Nationals Park was washed out. San Francisco used six pitchers at Texas on Tuesday and again Wednesday, then didn’t arrive at their Washington hotel until 11 p.m. Wednesday, so an unexpected night off wasn’t the worst development. Plus, the team’s relief corps likely will get a big left-handed boost in the next day or two. Caleb Baragar joined the Giants at Nationals Park after a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento and he said he’s ready to go.