RoboAds Introduces the World’s First Mobile Advertising Robot for Displaying NFT ART and Live Cryptocurrency Pricing

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoboAds develops a new generation of advertising robots by combining digital signage, robotics and AI under one platform. RoboSignage is RoboAds’ first commercial robot specifically designed for indoor advertising and virtual telepresence. The robot can be deployed in public places like airports, malls, tradeshows, metro stations and other high traffic areas. While roaming around, it displays advertising and allows potential consumers to connect via remote virtual video calls with customer service agents.

martechseries.com
