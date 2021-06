It’s safe to say that the Tour de France is the biggest, most well known cycling event of the year. The grandest of Grand Tours, putting the Giro and La Vuelta in its dust, if you’re serious about cycling it’s the adventuring of French lands that will be of most interest. And in the video gaming world, the glamour of that race has been translated to virtual form annually for many a year, as gamers get the opportunity to grab some lycra and prove themselves as being among the best cyclists the globe over. That’s the case once more with Tour de France 2021.