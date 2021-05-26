Talend First Integration Company to Achieve ISO Certification Standards for Information Security and Data Privacy

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining standards, certifications, and best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment, today announced the release of Telehealth Risk Management, new guidance from the CSA Health Information Management Working Group, which focuses on the importance of healthcare delivery organizations (HDO) having processes and controls in place to ensure the privacy and security of telehealth patient information in the cloud in accordance with HIPAA privacy rules and the GDPR. The document offers best practices for the creation, storage, use, sharing, archiving, and possible destruction of data through the lens of governance, privacy, and security.