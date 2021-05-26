Talend First Integration Company to Achieve ISO Certification Standards for Information Security and Data Privacy
Talend , a global leader in data integration and data integrity, announced it is the first integration provider to achieve both the information security management standard ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and the new data privacy controls standard ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certifications, following an extensive independent external audit. These certifications provide assurance in the company’s commitment to protecting customer, employee, and business information assets.martechseries.com