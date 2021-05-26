Cancel
PlayStation CEO confirms mobile gaming plans with first-party IP

By Jennifer Locke
Android Central
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a corporate strategy meeting, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan confirmed that the company plans to expand into mobile gaming. This backs up a previously discovered job listing that indicated PlayStation was looking for a Head of Mobile role. Ryan says that PlayStation has a "huge catalog of diverse first-party IP...

