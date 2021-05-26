Growth of Extremist Groups Follows Mathematical Pattern: Study

This week, a slew of reporters added their names to an open letter calling for an end to their profession. They don’t frame their demands that way, of course, but that would be the practical effect of their recommendations. The many high-powered journalists who signed on to this petition—some of whom are household names, while others preferred to remain anonymous and merely implicate their employers in this scheme—have demanded that news media embrace and disseminate “a narrative.” That “narrative” is an elementarily didactic tale in which “Israel’s systematic oppression of Palestinians is overwhelming,” a fact that “must no longer be sanitized.” Theirs is a romantic fable in which Israel is powerful, the Palestinians are powerless, and journalism’s role should be to promote this tale not just to inform but to get results.