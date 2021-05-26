Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Facebook

Growth of Extremist Groups Follows Mathematical Pattern: Study

By Patrick Tucker
Defense One
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo distinct extremist groups, ISIS and the Boogaloo movement, would seem at first glance to share little in common other than a willingness to commit violence. Yet these groups emerge and grow online following a similar mathematical pattern, according to a new paper from researchers at George Washington University. The...

www.defenseone.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Group#Isis#Lego Ideas#Study Groups#Social Groups#Support Groups#Algorithms#Defense One#Russian#Online Extremist Groups#Online Groups#Potential Group Members#Online Hate Groups#Extremism Uprisings#Right Wing Extremists#Islamic Jihadists#Isis Support#Isis Recruitment#Collective Chemistry#Social Media Companies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Facebook
Related
Internetkwit.org

Website Tailored To Paramilitary Groups Experiences Explosive Growth

After a mob stormed the United States Capitol in January, many of the digital spaces where the far right gather, places like the social media site Parler, went dark. Certain Facebook pages were deleted. But one website tailored to far-right paramilitary groups has remained active. Odette Yousef of our member station WBEZ reports.
PoliticsKESQ

Russian court declares Navalny groups ‘extremist’ ahead of elections

A Moscow court on Wednesday ruled that two organizations linked to jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny are “extremist” groups — forcing them to shut down and rendering their members ineligible to run in upcoming elections. Wednesday’s ruling targeted both Navalny’s regional political offices and the Anti-Corruption Foundation which he founded....
Politicsjusticenewsflash.com

The group founded by Putin critic Alexei Navalny declared “extremists” and was banned by the Moscow court

A Moscow court declared extremist organization created by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Wednesday night, the latest move by the authorities to suppress dissent and ban Kremlin critics from running for parliament in September. The Moscow City Court’s ruling took effect immediately, preventing people associated with the Navalny Anti-Corruption...
Politicspogowasright.org

Government Surveillance All Too Common for Muslims, Group Says

“It makes me so sick that they spied on us all of the time.”. “We came here for freedom of speech, freedom of religion. But we learned through experience that these things are untouchable.”. Nahla Al-Arian and her family were spied on for more than a decade by the U.S....
MinoritiesMiami Herald

OAS creates envoy position to monitor and combat anti-Semitism in Latin America

Luis Almagro, secretary general of the Organization of American States, has created a commissioner within the multilateral organization focused on combating anti-Semitism across Latin America. The special envoy will tackle anti-Semitism in the region by promoting the working definition of anti-Semitism established by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, an intergovernmental...
Worldmobileworldlive.com

US asks Nigeria to revert Twitter ban

The US government condemned a ban on Twitter imposed by Nigerian authorities, calling on access to the social media platform to be restored to ensure freedom of speech for users. US Department of State representative Ned Price stated the nation also has concerns over an order by the Nigerian National...
Books & Literaturesouthasiamonitor.org

Al Qaeda and Islamist terrorism: A battle of hearts and minds

Osama bin Laden is dead. But the idea of Al Qaeda lives on. And as long as the idea of Islamist resistance provides oxygen, terrorists wedded to the cause of Islam will continue to strike, when they can. Celebrated British journalist-author arrives at this unfortunate conclusion after a thoroughly impressive...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Hamas Politburo Chief Ismail Haniyeh set to Visit Iran, Lebanon

Ismail Haniyeh, chief of the political bureau for the Hamas terrorist organization, has scheduled visits to Iran and Lebanon, according to the Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar, quoted by Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency. The Lebanese news outlet quoted informed sources who said that Haniyeh, currently in Cairo, is “making arrangements”...
WorldThe Long War Journal

Ep. 51 — How the U.N. assesses al Qaeda and ISIS

Edmund Fitton-Brown joins hosts Tom Joscelyn and Bill Roggio to discuss his team’s most recent report on Afghanistan. Fitton-Brown is a former British diplomat. He is currently coordinator of the U.N. Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team concerning the Islamic State, al-Qaeda, and the Taliban. Powered by RedCircle. Take a...
Chinapublicist24.com

China has created a ‘dystopian hellscape’ in Xinjiang, Amnesty report says!

The human rights organization Amnesty International has proclaimed that China is perpetrating atrocities upon humankind in Xinjiang, the north-western area that is hometown to Muslim communities and Uyghurs. Amnesty International has voiced its concern and called out United Nations, saying China is producing “a dystopian hellscape on a staggering scale....
Middle Eastpoliticalviolenceataglance.org

Viewpoint: Dispossession Is the Root Cause of Palestinian Unity

Following Jeremy Pressman’s excellent post about changes within the political landscape of Israel/Palestine during the recent violence, one might invert the equation he offers to suggest a complementary if not alternate analysis. While the violence between Hamas and Israel is most prominent in Pressman’s questions and most of western journalism, preceding events in Sheikh Jarrah and the Haram al-Sharif were sufficiently violent and threatening against Palestinian homeowners and protestors to make unified resistance, and perhaps the ensuing violence, inevitable.
WorldBirmingham Star

Pakistani soldier killed in operation against terrorists

Balochistan [Pakistan], June 12 (ANI): A Pakistani soldier and two terrorists were killed during an anti-terror operation in the Kharan district of Balochistan on Friday. In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that security forces conducted an operation in Hulmerg during which two terrorists were killed, Dawn reported.
PalestineCommentary Magazine

Journalists Against Truth

This week, a slew of reporters added their names to an open letter calling for an end to their profession. They don’t frame their demands that way, of course, but that would be the practical effect of their recommendations. The many high-powered journalists who signed on to this petition—some of whom are household names, while others preferred to remain anonymous and merely implicate their employers in this scheme—have demanded that news media embrace and disseminate “a narrative.” That “narrative” is an elementarily didactic tale in which “Israel’s systematic oppression of Palestinians is overwhelming,” a fact that “must no longer be sanitized.” Theirs is a romantic fable in which Israel is powerful, the Palestinians are powerless, and journalism’s role should be to promote this tale not just to inform but to get results.
Middle Eastamericasnewshub.com

AP Snubbed as Al Jazeera Wins Hamas Prize for Gaza Coverage – Washington Free Beacon

Earlier this week, Qatari news network Al Jazeera accepted an award from Hamas, the Palestinian terrorist organization with which it used to share office space in Gaza City. The terror group praised the “high professionalism” of Al Jazeera’s coverage during the recent clashes between Israel and Palestinian terrorists, as well as its demonstrated “affiliation with the cause of the oppressed Palestinian people.”
Public SafetyAdvanced Television

Al Jazeera hit by cyber-attack

Qatari news network Al Jazeera says it has suffered “continual” hacking attempts over the past few days. It stressed that hackers had not succeeded in their attempts to disrupt output. It comes following similar news of rumoured cyber attacks on Cox. Al Jazeera’s websites and platforms experienced “continued electronic attacks...
Africasomalilandsun.com

Somaliland Ranked Free in Political Rights and Civil Liberties

Somalilandsun: The East African country of Somaliland practices global standards as pertains to democracy and civil rights. This is according to the Freedom in the World whose Freedom House annual report for 2020 ranked Somaliland among countries that are partly free in political rights and civil liberties worldwide. Freedom in...
Technologyknpr

5 Ways For Seniors To Protect Themselves From Online Misinformation

Online misinformation is a serious threat, from fake cures for COVID-19 to false information on voting eligibility. Seniors are especially at risk. People over 65 were more likely to share false or misleading content on Facebook during the 2016 presidential campaign, according to one study from researchers at Princeton and New York University. Older adults were also exposed to more misinformation on Twitter during that election.