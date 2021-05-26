Cancel
Apple stepped up to offer kids a chance to use its wearable, when will Google?

By Chris Wedel
Android Central
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOK, before I get into this, I'm aware that the idea of Google making a kids mode for Wear OS seems like a bit crazy considering the platform has been stale for years now — but with a refresh on the horizon, the idea isn't as far fetched as it once was. Google has been making a more significant push in building out parental features with Family Link, and gaining new features and adding new products like Kids Space for tablets — so why not continue that expansion into Wear OS?

