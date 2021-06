Considering Plaid’s features are unrivaled, Tesla has increased its price by $10,000 to around $130,000, higher than the preceding Model S, which went for $79,990. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has unveiled a new and more sophisticated Model S version to revive interest in its EVs and ward off competition from Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, and Lucid Motors. It will also boost Model S sales, which have been stagnant in recent years. The Model S Plaid, according to Tesla, has the longest range and fastest acceleration of all EVs, making it the highest yielding sedan ever made.