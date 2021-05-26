Flood Warning issued for Le Flore by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 08:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Le Flore The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma Poteau River near Panama affecting Le Flore County. Poteau River near Poteau affecting Le Flore County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late this evening The Flood Warning continues for the Poteau River near Poteau. * Until late this evening. * At 7:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 25.3 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is cresting near 25.3 feet this morning and is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, minor valley flooding affects croplands and farm roads from southeast of Poteau to the mouth of Brazil Creek. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, moderate valley flooding affects croplands and farm roads from southeast of Poteau to the mouth of Brazil Creek.