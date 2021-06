With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announcing a change to nationwide mask wearing recommendations on Thursday, the Carroll County Board of Supervisors has included a discussion on the county’s mask resolution in the agenda for their next meeting. They will convene Monday, May 17 at 9 a.m. in the downstairs meeting room of the Carroll County Courthouse. In addition to the that resolution, a public hearing on the Rise broadband property lease will be held at 9:30 a.m. and they will also discuss the radio system. Other routine business includes a proclamation for Mental Health Month, review for approval of utility permits and bids for box culvert projects and a discussion on a flashing beacon at the corner of county roads M68 and E16, west of Breda. The meeting will be livestreamed on the county’s YouTube channel, a link to which is included below. Those wishing to submit questions or comments on agenda items prior to Monday’s meeting can do so by emailing supervisors@carrollcountyiowa.org.