Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced Thursday that her administration will be easing COVID capacity limits for public outdoor settings and indoor venues on May 24. All capacity limits and requirements to physically distance in all public outdoor settings will be lifted, as will capacity limits in public indoor venues. Physical distancing requirements are also eliminated, except in settings where people are eating or drinking and would be removing their face covering, including indoor restaurants, bars, dining areas in camps or in congregate living facilities and break rooms.