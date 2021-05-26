Sylvester Stallone Shares Gorgeous Selfie Of Daughter Scarlet, 19, On Her Birthday: ‘You’re Amazing’

Sylvester Stallone shared a heartwarming message for his daughter Scarlet’s birthday on May 25 writing that she is ‘amazing.’. Scarlet Stallone is one lucky girl as her father, Sylvester Stallone, wished her a happy birthday on March 25, sharing a special slideshow of the now 19-year-old. Sly posted the photos with the sweet caption, “Happy birthday to our amazing daughter, SCARLET, you are talented, humble, and Generous to all. We love you beyond words.” The slideshow starts with a photo of Scarlet alone looking gorgeous while the second photo is her posing with her mom, a photo of her with her dad, a family photo, and a baby photo. Scarlet commented on the post saying, “not the haircut,” with a crying laughing emoji.