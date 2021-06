A 21-month-old baby, who went missing Monday night from his home in Italy, was found at the bottom of a ravine by a journalist. The child had disappeared from his bedroom in Palazzuolo sul Senio, a town north-east of Florence. The boy, identified as Nicola Tanturli, was found when the TV journalist heard his cries as he went to the ravine to report the disappearance of the child. The child had a bump on his head and some scratches, but was otherwise unharmed, according to Italy24News.