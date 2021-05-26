Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Drake Wraps His Arms Around Pal Luisa Duran In Sexy Mirror Selfie After BBMAs Win

By Samantha Wilson
Posted by 
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Drake got oh-so cuddly with his gorgeous stylist and friend Luisa Duran as she congratulated him for winning Artist of the Decade at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Does Drake have a new lady in his life? Shortly after winning big at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, Drake’s longtime stylist, Luisa Duran, posted some photos of the “In My Feelings” rapper that had fans raising their eyebrows. It’s the first photo in particular (which you can see below). Luisa is taking a sexy mirror selfie with Drake, who has his hands wrapped around her waist from behind as she rocks a tight, white mini dress.

hollywoodlife.com
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
60K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Selfie#Pal#Rapper#Billboard#Congratulations Tyra#Pda#Mercury Espresso Bar#Dress#Slight Smiles#Co Star Tyra Banks#Camera Interview#Faces#Toronto#Wine#Child#Eye Correction#Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHollywood.com

Nicki Minaj excites fans by re-releasing ‘Beam Me Up Scotty’

Happy Friday, Hollywooders! The Queen of rap herself, Nicki Minaj, has returned. After blowing up the internet and crashing the Crocs website earlier this week, Nicki Minaj is back this Friday with new music. The legendary rapper has finally put her breakout 2009 mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty, on streaming...
MusicHipHopDX.com

Drake Shares Inspiration Behind Launching His Own Toronto Music Venue

Toronto, ON – Drake is entering the live entertainment business with the launch of his own music venue called History. Partnering with Live Nation Canada, the 2,500-capacity venue is set to open in Toronto toward the end of 2021, serving as an alternative to much larger venues where fans are distanced from the stage.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Drake Reunites With Nicki Minaj As She Celebrates The Drop Of Her New Single — See Sweet Selfie

Nicki Minaj is feeling the love! Drake droped by to celebrate the release of her single with rapper Polo G, ‘For The love of New York. Nicki Minaj, 38, and Drake, 34, are getting the weekend started with a mini Young Money reunion! The duo snapped a selfie in celebration of Nicki’s latest tune “For the Love of New York” with rapper Polo G on Friday, June 11. The song is included on Polo G’s latest album Hall of Fame Hours after the project dropped, Nicki posted videos of her and Drake singing along to the track as they showed off their looks.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Megan Fox Turns Heads In Sexy Cutout Dress At The BBMAs With MGK At Her Side

Yep, that dress is going to turn heads! Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stepped out at the BBMAs to give the cameras a show!. Now this is how you do date night right! We found the ticket to our downfall — just check out Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly! The hot pair turned up the heat to a steamy AF temperature as they arrived to the BBMAs in the sexiest couple’s ensemble of the night. First, feast your eyes on MGK. No, they aren’t deceiving you; he’s left the shirt at home, choosing instead to let his bare, tattoo-ed chest shine through an open, tuxedo blazer, with only a Mikimoto x Comme des Garçons Akoya Pearl Necklace around his neck. Oh, and did we mention his tongue was painted black?!
Fitnesshotnewhiphop.com

Drake Shows Off His Six-Pack In Latest Gym Selfie

Drake is bulking up and getting ready for the summer. After promising a new album at the start of the year, Drake experienced a serious setback after tearing a ligament in his knee. The rapper kept fans updated following his reparative surgery, pushing back his album release in order to work on his recovery and rehabilitation.
Beauty & Fashionhotnewhiphop.com

People Finally Understand Why Drake Kept His Son From The World

Drake teased fans with Certified Lover Boy news this weekend, posting a photo of his son Adonis standing in the studio with some whiteboard artwork, which seemingly started as a tracklist for the album. Drake's baby boy proudly stood behind his work-in-progress, smiling and showing off the abstract design but fans in the comments started to tease the three-year-old's creative skills in a pretty deplorable fashion.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Drake Has Dinner With Michael B. Jordan After Dropping New Song With Nicki Minaj — See Pics

Drake and Michael B. Jordan looked stylish and relaxed while enjoying dinner together in West Hollywood on Friday night. Drake, 34, took a break from his booming music career on the night of May 14 when he stepped out with Michael B. Jordan, 34. The rapper and actor wore casual but fashionable outfits as they went to dinner at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, CA and appeared relaxed as they were photographed outside the eatery. Drake wore a gray jacket over a white top, neon orange pants, and gray sneakers while Michael donned a red plaid jacket over an olive green top and pants, and brown sneakers.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Erykah Badu & The DOC Praise Daughter Puma's Beauty as She Stuns with Her Long Wavy Hair

Queen of Neo-soul Erykah Badu and rapper The D.O.C. are doting parents to social media star Puma Curry, who amazed them with her recent video displaying her stunning beauty. Instagram star Puma Curry delighted her fans after posting a close-up video of herself looking gorgeous and flawless. Her famous parents, Erykah Badu and The D.O.C. were among those who jumped to the comments section to praise her looks.
CelebritiesHOT 97

A Picture Of Drake’s $400K Mattress Goes Viral!

Drake’s Toronto mansion was featured in Architectural Digest last year, and since fans have been in awe at the beautiful home. Drake is usual very private, and likes to keep the public out of his personal life- so, it was a treat for fans to be able to take a closer look at this giant pool, NBA- sized basketball court, and other features of his home. Including his $400,000 mattress.
RelationshipsPosted by
HollywoodLife

Shakira’s Son Sasha, 5, Is So Grown Up In Rare Photo After 1st Surf Lesson

Shakira’s mini-me son has already proved he’s taking after his mom’s many talents, as he got in the water for his first surfing sesh at the age of 5. Super Bowl Halftime star Shakira has shared a rare snap of her adorable son, Sasha! The 44-year-old hitmaker proved her five-year-old mini-me was all grown up, as she posted a photo of his first surf lesson with friends and teachers Kai and Hans. The trio were all smiles as they flashed ‘hang loose’ signs at the camera while wearing their beach gear. The youngster rocked a black Rip Curl wetsuit with blue and yellow detailing, as his long, sandy blonde hair hung over his forehead.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Floor8

Lizzo strikes 'power pose' while 'checking in' on Instagram followers

Lizzo logged into Instagram on Wednesday, June 9, just to 'check' in on her followers. The 'Truth Hurtz' singer was gorgeous forgoing makeup and opting for a natural face while striking a power pose, which left her slightly twisting her body to show off her sizzling curves and rounded booty, dressed in coordinated black cycling shorts with a sports bra.