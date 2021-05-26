Drake Wraps His Arms Around Pal Luisa Duran In Sexy Mirror Selfie After BBMAs Win
Drake got oh-so cuddly with his gorgeous stylist and friend Luisa Duran as she congratulated him for winning Artist of the Decade at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Does Drake have a new lady in his life? Shortly after winning big at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, Drake’s longtime stylist, Luisa Duran, posted some photos of the “In My Feelings” rapper that had fans raising their eyebrows. It’s the first photo in particular (which you can see below). Luisa is taking a sexy mirror selfie with Drake, who has his hands wrapped around her waist from behind as she rocks a tight, white mini dress.hollywoodlife.com