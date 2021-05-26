Cancel
Astronomy

Super Flower Blood Moon lunar eclipse dazzles stargazers

By Kelli Saam
krcrtv.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREDDING, Calif. — There was an early morning show in the sky Wednesday with the the "Super Flower Blood Moon" total lunar eclipse. It started around 2:45 a.m. in Redding and ended before 6 a.m. The term "Flower Moon" is attributed to tribes who named it that, considering it usually...

krcrtv.com
