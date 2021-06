A woman says she was kicked out of an Oklahoma City amusement park and body shamed by security guards for wearing shorts that were "too short." Bailey Breedlove, who shared a video of her experience on TikTok and Facebook, said that she was banned from the Six Flags-operated Frontier City park for five years after the incident with park security. The Colorado-based mom said that about two and a half hours into her family's visit, an officer yelled at her 11-year-old daughter for rolling down a hill in her wheeled sneakers while Breedlove held her hand.