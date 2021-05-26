Gwen Stefani Surprises Blake Shelton On His 10th Anniversary On 'The Voice'

Potentially one of the best parts about Blake Shelton being a coach on The Voice (outside of helping the contestants of course) is his relationships with the other coaches. He's constantly entertaining even after Adam Levine left the series and never ceases to bring the laughs even after 20 seasons. And that's the case on and off the set of the NBC competition show. In a recent episode of Coach Kelly Clarkson's talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, all of 'The Voice' coaches came together and it was just as entertaining as you'd think it would be...not to mention it gets heated with a little competition.