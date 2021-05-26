Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Gwen Stefani Surprises Blake Shelton On His 10th Anniversary On 'The Voice'

Posted by 
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Blake Shelton received a heartwarming tribute from his fiancée Gwen Stefani!. This week's two-part season finale of The Voice was an especially significant moment for Shelton, who marked his 10th year as a coach on the long-running singing competition show. In honoring the occasion, Shelton received a special tribute from his wife-to-be Stefani, who appeared onscreen in a special montage video wishing the country crooner a happy anniversary.

www.iheart.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

59K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Tilghman
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Toneisha Harris
Person
Danielle Bradbery
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Cassadee Pope
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Voice Finale#Season Finale#Awards Season#The Swon Brothers#Voice#Singing#Surprise#Happy 10 Year Anniversary#Clip#Photo#Getty Images
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV ShowsAOL Corp

And the winner of 'The Voice' Season 20 is…

At the start of this spring’s The Voice Live Playoffs, Blake Shelton, the only coach to sit on the Voice panel for all of the series’ 10 years and 20 seasons, boldly (and controversially) predicted that his standout team member, soul-pop wunderkind Cam Anthony, would be “the first superstar that we launch off the show.” And Cam continued to live up to that hype in the weeks that followed, ending his spectacular run on Monday’s finals with stylized, supercool Cynthia Erivo and Bon Jovi covers that showcased his artistry and range. Blake doubled down on his prediction Monday evening, and on Tuesday’s grand finale, just as host Carson Daly was about to announce the winner of Season 20, he tripled down.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Blake Shelton Explains Why He Hasn't Been More Helpful to Gwen Stefani in Planning Their Wedding

Watch: Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's Relationship Timeline. Blake Shelton believes it's for the best if his role is minimal in planning his upcoming nuptials to Gwen Stefani. The 44-year-old country star spoke to USA Today on Monday, May 23, where he explained that his fiancée is more than happy to call the shots for their wedding after the couple got engaged in October after five years together.
Anaheim, CAPosted by
Audacy

Peek inside Gwen Stefani's surprise Bridal Shower

While Gwen Stefani is scheduled to marry Blake Shelton sometime this summer. Her bridal shower wasn’t exactly penciled into her calendar. Sharing on her IG story that she “got kidnapped by family to celebrate that I’m getting married!”
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Gwen Stefani Celebrates Upcoming Wedding to Blake Shelton With Intimate Bridal Shower

Watch: Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's Relationship Timeline. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's family felt she needed a sweet escape. The No Doubt frontwoman, 51, was the guest of honor at an intimate bridal shower with her family and friends at a restaurant. On Thursday, June 10, the star shared photos and videos from the party, saying, "I got kidnapped by my family to celebrate...I'm getting married!"
Celebritiesweisradio.com

Blake Shelton will interview himself on TikTok’s Headstream to celebrate Body Language’s release day

Blake Shelton’s 12th studio project, Body Language, arrives on May 21, and the country star will celebrate its release with an interview unlike any he’s done before. That’s because the interviewer will be none other than Blake himself. The singer will be a guest on TikTok’s Headstream, an interactive livestream that launched on the platform early this year, which features an artist as both host and guest as fans listen in and engage with a live chat.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

iHeartMedia announces Blake Shelton iHeartCountry Album Release Party

Event will feature an intimate performance and exclusive interview. iHeartMedia has announced it will host the iHeartCountry Album Release Party with Blake Shelton, an exclusive live event on Thursday, May 20th at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT at the iHeartRadio Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate his new album, Body Language, set to be released on May 21st via Warner Music Nashville. Hosted by Bobby Bones, the event will feature an exclusive interview with Shelton, and a much anticipated intimate performance.
TV ShowsPosted by
Parade

Who Will Win The Voice Season 20? Here Is Our Prediction!

Blake Shelton is already the winningest coach on The Voice with seven wins to his credit and it’s looking as if he will walk away with number eight in season 20, thanks to Cam Anthony. For his Blind Audition, Cam performed Sam Smith‘s “Lay Me Down.” The 19-year-old from Philadelphia...
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Kelly Clarkson Beats Blake Shelton in Song Lyric Game With Gwen Stefani Tune

Potentially one of the best parts about Blake Shelton being a coach on The Voice (outside of helping the contestants of course) is his relationships with the other coaches. He's constantly entertaining even after Adam Levine left the series and never ceases to bring the laughs even after 20 seasons. And that's the case on and off the set of the NBC competition show. In a recent episode of Coach Kelly Clarkson's talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, all of 'The Voice' coaches came together and it was just as entertaining as you'd think it would be...not to mention it gets heated with a little competition.
TV & VideosHollywood Life

Rachel Mac: 5 Things To Know About The 15-Year-Old Standout On ‘The Voice’

Rachel Mac is a frontrunner of ‘The Voice’ season 20. As the show nears the finals, here are 5 key things to know about this 15-year-old star. The competition is heating up on The Voice, and Rachel Mac is one of season 20’s undeniable standouts. The singer is just 15 years old and has consistently wowed the coaches ever since her blind audition. Rachel will take the stage again in hopes of making it to the season 20 finale.
CelebritiesKBOE Radio

BLAKE SHELTON BEGAN RESENTING TOURING IN 2012

Blake Shelton recently announced a new 2021 tour, but it sounds like fans are lucky he’s still interested in hitting the road. During an interview on Kalleigh Bannen’s “Today’s Country Radio,” Blake admits that in 2012, when he was only in his second season of “The Voice,” he was so busy it made him sour on the idea of touring.
CelebritiesPopculture

Gwen Stefani Mourns Beloved Figure From Her No Doubt Days

Gwen Stefani is mourning a member of her No Doubt family — long-time security guard Curtis Garrett. Stefani posted about Garrett's passing on Instagram on Friday, and many fans remembered the smiling guard. They mourned along with Stefani and the rest of the band. "Curtis I love you and I'll...
Celebritiesb975.com

Gwen Stefani celebrates her bridal shower: “Feeling loved, feeling blessed”

The countdown is on for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton‘s wedding. Gwen revealed on Instagram that she celebrated her bridal shower Thursday ahead of their summer nuptials. “I got kidnapped by family to celebrate that I’m getting married!” she said in a post on her Instagram Story. She captioned another post, “Feeling loved, feeling blessed.”
Celebritieswhatsupnewp.com

Blake Shelton to Return to Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, October 22nd

UNCASVILLE, CT (June 1, 2021) – Country music superstar and one of three major artists that serve as coach’s on NBC’s, The Voice, Blake Shelton, will perform at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, October 22nd. Shelton recently released his 12th album, Body Language, on May 21st. Up-and-coming Country singer, Emily Ann Roberts, who was a finalist and member of team Blake Shelton in season nine of The Voice, will open the concert.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

You Must See Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Adorable "Happy Anywhere" Music Video Photos

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani just can't hide how in love they are with each other. Last summer, the country music star and the No Doubt leading lady released their fourth song together called "Happy Anywhere," which was accompanied by a heartwarming music video full of personal clips documenting their relationship over the past five years. Now, in honor of Blake’s new 12th studio album Body Language hitting shelves last Friday, fans are getting a closer look at the pictures and footage used for the popular song's music video.