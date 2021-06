Hey! They've been trying to meet you, and they'll get a chance to do just that this fall when Pixies take the stage for their first post-pandemic tour dates. The foursome of Black Francis, Joey Santiago, David Lovering and Paz Lenchantin have carved out an 11-date September run focused primarily on the East Coast and Midwest. Included in the run are appearances at Milwaukee's annual Summerfest and Chicago's Riot Fest as well as a couple of support dates for Nine Inch Nails. See the list of stops below.