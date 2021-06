Dan Beyer and Aaron Torres, in for Doug Gottlieb, discuss Aaron Rodgers' current trade value. Dan explains why Rodgers' value will never be higher, and this is the time for the Packers to sell high on the reigning MVP, both giving Rodgers what he wants and giving the Packers the best possible compensation for letting Rodgers go elsewhere. Aaron, however, makes the argument that the Packers still need to do everything they can to make Rodgers happy in Green Bay.